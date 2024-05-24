Chelsea set to make move for £60m Premier League star wanted by Manchester United - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly contempating a move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, a Manchester United target. The 22-year-old has been with Palace since the 2021-22 season.

Olise has played a key role for Palace this season, with 10 goals and six assists in 19 games in the Premier League, where Oliver Glasner's side finished 10th, three points behind ninth-placed West Ham United (52).

Even though he's contracted with Palace till 2027, there has been no dearth of interest in his services. The Mirror has reported interest in the youngster from Arsenal, Newcastle United and Liverpool, apart from the Blues and United.

It's pertinent to note that the Blues recently saw the departure of boss Mauricio Pochettino after just one season, despite leading the club to a creditable sixth-placed finish with five straight league wins.

Nevertheless, the club is likely to continue its policy of targeting talented youngsters, like Olise, having monitored the Frenchman for a while. Meanwhile, Palace boss Glasner sounded optimistic about having the player with him next season, saying:

"I am very confident they’ (Olise, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta) will be here because they have contracts, and no one has told me they’ll be leaving. I think what we have done is that we have shown them that Crystal Palace have ambition."

Olise is valued at £60 million, as per the aforementioned report.

How Chelsea fared against Manchester United this season

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Chelsea have had a slightly better season than Manchester United, returning to Europe after a year's absence. United finished eighth but will return to the continent if they beat holders Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the Wembley on Saturday (May 25).

In terms of league meetings between the two, the Blues lost 2-1 at Manchester United before triumphing 4-3 at home in the reverse fixture, scoring twice in stoppage time.

In the second of those meetings in April, Chelsea trailed 3-2 in the 10th minute of stoppage time before Cole Palmer restored parity from the spot. A minute later, there was time for the Englishman to drill home a dramatic winner.