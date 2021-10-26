Chelsea star decides to secure move in 2022 after dramatic contract U-turn - Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reportedly decided to leave the club next summer. Rudiger's contract at Stamford Bridge is set to run out in 2022.

The German has been a mainstay at Chelsea side over the last two years. Rudiger played a starring role in the Blues' UEFA Champions League triumph last season, and also featured in all 120 minutes of their 2021 UEFA Super Cup win.

He has played eight Premier League games and three Champions League matches this term, scoring a goal. While Rudiger's performances have helped Chelsea lead the English top flight, his contract situation has warranted more attention in recent weeks.

The centre-back's current deal runs out next summer, which will make Rudiger eligible to open negotiations with other clubs starting in January. Chelsea have reportedly offered him an extension, but the club and player were unable to reach a point of mutual agreement.

According to The Athletic (via The Chelsea Chronicle), Rudiger is "resigned to leave" the club due to the uncertainty around his contract situation. Conversations with the German over extending his stay have been halted due to a disagreement over wage demands.

Reports from The Athletic suggest that the 28-year-old wants the Blues to double his salary. That would take him closer to the £200,000-a-week mark. However, Chelsea have only offered him a £140,000-a-week proposal. Neither party is reportedly in a position to change their stance, leading to an impasse.

The likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are rumoured to be interested in signing Rudiger.

Antonio Rudiger has enjoyed an excellent four-year stint at Chelsea so far

Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma. The German made 45 appearances in his debut campaign, scoring thrice and recording two assists.

Rudiger followed that up with 44 appearances in the 2018-19 season. However, the arrival of Frank Lampard in the Chelsea dugout the following summer stunted his growth at Stamford Bridge. Lampard preferred to use the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen in the German's stead. That meant Rudiger managed only 28 appearances across competitions in the 2019-20 campaign.

However, the arrival of Thomas Tuchel midway through the 2020-21 season put Rudiger back on the Chelsea team sheet. Rudiger played 34 times during the campaign. He helped the Blues keep a clean sheet in the Champions League final against Manchester City en route to winning the title.

Overall, Rudiger has made 161 appearances for Chelsea, scoring eight times and assisting four goals. He has won four trophies - the Champions League, Super Cup, UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup - with Chelsea.

Rudiger's departure is bound to leave a massive hole in the Chelsea defence, and might require the Blues to spend big in the transfer market for a replacement.

