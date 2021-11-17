Chelsea star looking to leave club for regular playing time: Reports

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech is reportedly eager to leave the club in January after a lack of regular playing time under Thomas Tuchel this season. Ziyech, who has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, has attracted attention from many top clubs across Europe in recent months.

According to German outlet Bild, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing the Chelsea winger in January. Chelsea are believed to be open to the prospect of sending Ziyech out on loan for the rest of the season too.

Hakim Ziyech rose to prominence during his four-year stint with Ajax between 2016 and 2020. He helped them win an Eredivise title and the KNVB Cup in 2018-19. Ziyech also played a key role in Ajax's run to the Europa League final during the 2016-17 season and the Champions League semis two years later.

He scored 49 goals in 165 appearances for Ajax, and was the club's Player of the Season for three consecutive years, between 2017 and 2020.

Chelsea signed the Moroccan in a deal worth £37 million in the summer of 2020. Ziyech enjoyed an impressive start to life at Chelsea, but saw his playing time diminish after suffering a dip in form and recurring injuries last season.

90min @90min_Football Hakim Ziyech's disappointing spell at Chelsea could be coming to an end with Dortmund a possible destination... Hakim Ziyech's disappointing spell at Chelsea could be coming to an end with Dortmund a possible destination... https://t.co/Ic3JuH0esZ

He scored just six goals in 39 appearances across competitions for The Blues last season. Ziyech has had to make do with a bit-part role under Tuchel this campaign. That's because he has fallen behind the likes of Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner.

Borussia Dortmund could sign Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech to provide competition to Donyell Malen

Malmo FF vs Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Ziyech is believed to be keen to leave Chelsea in January to rejuvenate his career, and play regular football. Borussia Dortmund signed Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven this summer as a replacement for Jadon Sancho.

The Dutchman has, however, failed to score in his ten league appearances for Dortmund this season. Malen has been criticised for his lack of work rate and desire during his time with the Bundesliga club.

Borussia Dortmund could, therefore, try to sign Hakim Ziyech on a season-long loan with an option to buy from Chelsea in January.

