According to Calciomercato, Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku has rejected a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal. The Belgian reportedly wants to stay at Inter Milan despite his loan deal expiring in the summer.

Lukaku spent the 2022-23 season away on loan at Inter. He scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 37 games across competitions. Lukau is set to return to Stamford Bridge when his loan spell expires.

Chelsea are looking to regroup under Mauricio Pochettino next season after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign. The Blues are keen to fix their goalscoring issues and are looking to bolster their attack.

Nevertheless, Lukaku is not expected to be a part of the team under Pochettino next season. Hence, a move to Al-Hilal provided him with an exit option. The Belgian, though, has turned it down. The aforementioned report says that he's looking to return to Inter.

Lukaku has made 59 appearances for the Blues in two spells. He has netted 15 times and assisted thrice.

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah recalls his first game as a fan

Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah said that the UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg clash between the Blues and Barcelona in the 2011-12 season was his first game as a fan inside the stadium.

He added that he watched the game alongside current midfielder Mason Mount. The Blues beat Barca over two legs and went on to win the competition. Speaking about his memory of the game, Chalobah said (via the Blues' website):

"The first one I can remember is Chelsea against Barcelona in the 2012 Champions League semifinal at Stamford Bridge when I was a ballboy next to Mason (Mount). I remember me and Mason sat there and Messi walking over to us by the corner flag."

He added:

"When Messi was walking over to the corner flag, he looked at me and Mason, and I just didn’t know what to say. I still have a photo of it. He was amazing, a massive talent; that Barcelona team was really good as well. But we won!"

He also said:

"I tried to play it cool, but obviously when Messi’s walking up to the corner flag, I was a bit excited. I’ve been ballboy for a lot of games, but that’s one of the special ones."

Chalobah is now a key player for the team. He made 33 appearances across competitions for the club last season, helping them keep eight clean sheets.

