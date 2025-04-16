Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo reportedly wants to remain in Englnd amid links with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The Ecuadorean has been at Stamford Bridge since arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023.

However, the reported £115 million man has struggled for regular game time due to a combination of injuries and poor form. Nevertheless, in 85 games across competitions, Caaicedo, 23, has contributed two goals and seven assists.

One of those goals and four assists have come in 48 outings across competitions this season for a Blues side battling to finish in the top four. Caicedo has bagged a goal and three assists in 35 Premier League games for Enzo Maresca's side, with the Blues sixth in the standings, a point off the top-five with six games left.

Meanwhile, despite Caicedo being contracted with Stamford Bridge till 2031, there were links with Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. However, as per journalist Uriel Iugt (via CFC Daily), the Ecuadorean would prefer remaining in England, where he has also played for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been with the Knights of Najd since arriving on a free transfer in December 2022. Before that, he had played for two decades for some of the top clubs like Manchester United, Real Madarid and Juventus.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared against Chelsea?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to grace the beautiful game. In an illustious career spanning more than two decades, the 40-year-old has bagged a record haul of 933 goals for club and country.

However, the tally includes just two strikes in 17 games across competitions against Chelsea. One of those goals came in 12 meetings in the Premier League, while the other came in the 2008 UEFA Champions League final, where United beat the Blues on penalties in Moscow.

It's noteworthy that Ronaldo missed his effort in the ensuing shootout, but United still prevailed against Chelsea.

In four games across three other competitions, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hasn't registered a goal contribution against the Blues, against whom he has two Premier League assists.

