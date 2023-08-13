Chelsea star set to miss Liverpool clash as move away from Stamford Bridge looming - Reports

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will be without goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for his team's Premier League opener at home to Liverpool on Sunday (August 13), as per the Express.

The Spaniard is linked with a loan move to Real Madrid, whose regular No. 1 Thibaut Courtois is set for a long spell on the sidelines after an injury sustained in training. Madrid were initially considering Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer but have now zeroed in on Kepa.

Brought in for £71.6 million from Athletic Bilbao, Kepa remains the most expensive goalkeeper in world football. The 28-year-old was set to kickstart the Pochettino era at Stamford Bridge but will now start from the bench as the Blues don't want him to get injured ahead of his temporary Madrid move. Instead, Robert Sanchez is now expected to start against the Reds.

Pochettino had said about the goalkeeping situation at his club:

“It’s going to be very good competition. We needed to sign another (goalkeeper). The club followed him (Sanchez) for a long time, and it was a good opportunity for the club to sign him, and a good challenge for Kepa."

Considering recent developments, Chelsea may need to delve into the transfer market again, this time for a backup to Sanchez.

How has Kepa Arrizabalaga fared at Chelsea?

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga has had a mixed stint during his five seasons at Stamford Bridge. After arriving with much fanfare in 2018 from Bilbao, the Spaniard made some high-profile errors, forcing the club to sign Edouard Mendy at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old has made 163 appearances across competitions for Chelsea, keeping 59 clean sheets. He made 39 of those appearances last season - including 29 in the Premier League - keeping 12 shutouts as the Blues finished a lowly 12th.

With Mendy leaving for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahly this summer, Kepa was expected to be the No. 1 between the sticks at Chelsea. However, with a Madrid loan move looming large, the Spaniard will be back in La Liga for the first time in six seasons.