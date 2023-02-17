Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella was robbed shortly after moving to London. The former Brighton & Hove Albion joined the south-west London club last summer and suffered a traumatic experience of a house robbery immediately after.

Cucurella, who has struggled on the pitch this season for the Blues, might have been affected by such off-field incidents, as per the Sun. The Spaniard is the third Chelsea player whose home has been robbed recently.

Raheem Sterling had to rush back from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to a house robbery. Reece James also suffered a similar incident when his house was robbed and his Champions League medal was stolen.

Cucurella, who joined the Blues for a mammoth £62 million last summer, has played 26 games for the club, registering two assists. He has been active in bombing forward, but his defensive displays have been below-average for a player at a top club.

Chelsea suffer another defeat, this time in Champions League

Graham Potter's Chelsea have struggled to string consecutive wins this season. The record has worsened considerably post the World Cup.

The Blues have won only two games since December, with their domestic title aspirations all but over. Their last hope of an unlikely silverware remains in the form of a UEFA Champions League triumph.

However, that too now appears to be hanging by a thread after their 1-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday (February 15) in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. The Blues created an abundance of chances, but poor finishing in the final third let them down.

They also conceded a goal on the counter, which exposed their lack of tactical awareness at defending during transitions. Potter is under immense pressure after new co-owner Todd Boehly injected around £600 million into bringing in new players.

The Blues will hope to overturn the slender deficit when they host BvB at Stamford Bridge next month. Meanwhile, they will next be in action at home to bottom-placed Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday (February 18), hoping to end their four-game winless run across competitions.

