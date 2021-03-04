Chelsea suffer huge blow as Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland wants to join a 'bigger' club - Reports

According to Sport Bild, via Daily Mail, Chelsea's hopes of signing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer have taken a huge blow.

The German news outlet claim that Haaland has listed six clubs he could move to in the summer should he quit the Bundesliga outfit, but Chelsea are not one of them.

In fact, Haaland has reportedly removed both Chelsea and Bayern Munich from his list of preferred destinations that includes Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus.

❗️Erling Haaland only sees himself joining 6 clubs: Liverpool, Man United, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Juventus. He wants to join a 'top club', and doesn’t think Chelsea fits this category despite having the financial muscle to complete the transfer. [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/dvQvQXVBFd — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 3, 2021

Last month, TuttoMercatoWeb reported Roman Abramovich’s interest in bringing Haaland to Chelsea this summer, with the Russian billionaire likely to aid Thomas Tuchel with a hefty transfer kitty.

Chelsea are reportedly looking to take advantage of the financial crisis Dortmund could face if they miss out on the UEFA Champions League next season.

It has been reported that the Bundesliga outfit has been hit by the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and might have to sell a few players should they fail to make the European competition.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Chelsea boss has identified Haaland as a key target in the summer. He is looking to bolster his squad, as the likes of Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner have failed to impress.

However, despite Chelsea’s financial muscle, reports claim that the 20-year-old is in no hurry to make an immediate move away from Borussia Dortmund. He is also not keen on a Chelsea move, as he doesn’t consider the Blues a 'top club'.

Chelsea-target Erling Haaland is in blistering form

Borussia Dortmund vs DSC Arminia Bielefeld - Bundesliga

Since making a move from RB Salzburg to join Borussia Dortmund last January, Erling Haaland has risen to become arguably one of the finest young strikers in world football at the moment.

Among many clubs interested in his services, Chelsea have recently been linked with a move for the Norwegian international. Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants to build his attack around the towering forward.

Former Leipzig man Timo Werner has struggled to hit the ground running since making his move to Chelsea last summer, while Tammy Abraham lacks the quality to spearhead a club of the Blues' stature.

Chelsea are now emerging as strong contenders to sign both Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, if Dortmund decide to sell both this summer.



Dortmund lowered their asking price for Sancho to £78 million, per German reports.



- @RealKevinPalmer pic.twitter.com/Tj837khT6F — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) February 25, 2021

Olivier Giroud has been a more reliable option, but his contract expires in the summer. And with age not on his side, Chelsea are looking for a long-term and permanent fix to their attacking frailties.

Haaland, who is worth around £100m, has a release clause of £66 million in his contract, but that would come into effect in the summer of 2022. That means should Chelsea make a move for the exciting striker this summer, they will have to break the bank for his signature.

The 20-year-old has bagged 43 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances since moving to BVB, including 27 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season.