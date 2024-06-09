Chelsea in talks to sell star forward to rival club, ready to sell him for £30m - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sell striker Armando Broja to fellow Premier League rivals Everton. The 22-year-old made his Blues debut in the 2019-20 season but has played just 38 times across competitions, scoring thrice.

Half of those appearances came in the recently concluded season - with Broja scoring twice - before he joined Fulham on loan in February for the rest of the campaign.

Despite Broja - who is set to appear at the upcoming Euro 2024 with Albania - contracted till 2028 at Stamford Bridge, he doesn't seem to have a future at the club. As per Pys (via Jacobs Ben), the Blues are discussing a package worth £30 million with the Toffees.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Broja has five goals in 21 outings across competitions for Albania, who have qualified for their second European Championship, having made their debut eight years ago in France.

The Albanian international had a largely forgettable loan stint at Fulham in the second half of last season, providing an assist in eight games across competitions. The goal contribution came in the Premier League - in a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers - as the Cottagers finished 13th.

A look at Chelsea's 2023-24 season

Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea had a strong end to what was an otherwise underwhelming season under Mauricio Pochettino - who left at the end of the campaign. The Blues won their last five league games to finish sixth.

Initially, Pochettino's side struggled for consistency with a bevy of new arrivals following an expensive summer overhaul. However, despite their league travails, the Blues fared well in both domestic cups.

They lost 1-0 to Liverpool in extra time in the EFL Cup final earlier this year before losing by the same scoreline - in regulation time - to holders Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal.

Pochettino's side had initially qualified for the UEFA Europa League, but with Manchester United upsetting City 2-1 in the FA Cup final, they dropped down to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback