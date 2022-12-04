Chelsea target set to cost €80 million after impressive FIFA World Cup performance - Reports

Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol could cost up to €80 million after his wonderful performance for Croatia in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Croatia international clinched the Man of the Match award as Vatreni secured a goalless draw against Belgium to ensure his team's progress to the Round of 16.

Belgium needed all three points to advance to the knockouts, while Croatia needed to avoid defeat to do so. Gvardiol put in an inspired shift in the heart of the Croatian defence to shut down the Red Devils attack.

The RB Leipzig defender was the key reason why the game finished goalless, resulting in Croatia's progress to the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup instead of Belgium.

According to Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, Gvardiol's exploits at the back in the World Cup have seen his stock rise further. The Italian outlet claims that RB Leipzig could now demand a fee in the region of €70-80 million for the Chelsea target.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Joško Gvardiol is a Rolls-Royce of a defender. 20 years old and the best player on the pitch in a match that featured Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modrić...sensational center back. Joško Gvardiol is a Rolls-Royce of a defender. 20 years old and the best player on the pitch in a match that featured Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modrić...sensational center back. https://t.co/D014Mcvdm4

Gvardiol was strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, but Leipzig rejected a €50 million offer from the Blues. However, the 20-year-old has continued to attract interest from clubs across Europe due to his impressive exploits for club and country.

The Chelsea target is being monitored by Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and Real Madrid, as claimed by aforementioned source. Gvardiol has been outstanding for Leipzig since arriving from his boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb in 2021.

He has made 65 appearances for the Bundesliga giants so far, having caught the eye with his all-round defensive game. The Croatia international boasts excellent athleticism and is strong in the air. He's also very adept with the ball at his feet and can spray accurate passes across the pitch.

Croatia, meanwhile, take on Japan in the Round of 16 on Monday (December 5). Gvardiol will look to produce another strong outing.

Chelsea remain interested in Romeo Lavia

Chelsea are reportedly set to continue their pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. The Belgian joined the Saints from Manchester City for an initial sum of £12 million in the summer but has been strongly linked with an exit.

Chelsea have been linked with the former Manchester City academy graduate since he scored in the Saints' 2-1 win over the Blues in the Premier League. The Blues were reportedly prepared to fork out £50 million to sign Lavia from Southampton on transfer deadline day but saw their offer turned down.

Get Netherlands vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes