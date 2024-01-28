Chelsea and Tottenham dealt transfer blow as PL rivals set to seal signing of £25m transfer target - Reports

Brentford have reportedly signed Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, a Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target.

Nusa, 18, has turned heads at big clubs across Europe with his superlative performances for Brugge. The Norwegian teenager has four goals and three assists in 28 games across competitions.

Although he's contracted with Brugge till 2027, Nusa has been the subject of interest of Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. However, their fellow Premier League side, Brentford have seemingly stolen a march.

As per The Standard, the Bees have struck up an agreement with Brugge to snap up Nusa for £25 million. He's set to return to his parent side on loan for the remainder of the season before arriving at Brentford in the summer.

The aforementioned report says that Spurs also held talks with Brugge for Nusa but couldn't offer him a guaranteed first-team place. Meanwhile, the player reckons a move to a big club like Spurs or Chelsea would have come too soon, so he chose to go to Brentford to continue his development.

Nusa becomes the fourth signing of the ongoing January transfer window for Brentford, who are 14th in the Premier League after 21 games, six points clear of the drop zone.

What's next for Chelsea and Tottenham?

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur haven't had the most impressive of seasons. Mauricio Pochettino's Blues are ninth in the Premier League after 21 games, 12 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the final UEFA Champions League spot.

Coming off a goalless home draw with Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round in midweek, the Blues are next in action at Premier League leaders Liverpool on Wednesday (January 31).

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou's Spurs have had a better season than the Blues. They're fifth in the Premier League, three points off Villa and next take on Brentford at home in the league on Wednesday.

While the Blues are active in both domestic cup competitions, having also reached the EFL Cup final, Spurs are out of both and only have the league to contend with this season.