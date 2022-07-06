Chelsea tracking 25-year-old as potential Raphinha alternative - Reports

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have identified Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet as a transfer target. The Ivorian is an alternative option if they fail to land Leeds wide man Raphina.

The Burnley star was one of the best players at the relegated club last season, bringing drive and guile to Turf Moor. Despite struggling with injuries, the Ivory Coast international bagged nine goals and an assist in 26 games.

With Cornet having a price tag of just £17.5 million, the Blues could get a fabulous option at a decent price. Cornet can play in the left-back and left-wing-back positions as well and would offer the Blues more cover in those positions.

Chelsea are yet to make their first move of the transfer window but have been linked with a host of targets. Leeds Brazilian winger Raphinha remains their top target, but a deal seems unlikely.

That's because the Brazilian wide man has shown a desire to move to Barcelona instead of Stamford Bridge. However, the Blues seem to have found a suitable replacement for Raphinha as new owner Todd Boehly hopes to set the team up for success in his debut season.

Chelsea target Sporting star Matheus Nunes - Reports

It has been a concering few weeks for Blues fans, as the club have yet to make a signing this summer. However, they continue to be linked with players like Maxwel Cornet and Matheus Nunes (as per , according to reports from A Bola (via Chels Transfer).

It is believed that the Blues are very interested in the Sporting midfielder and intend to submit a €45 million offer on Wednesday. The Portuguese newspaper also claims that the Blues could offer another €5 million in bonuses.

No representatives from the clubs or the player have confirmed this report, but if A Bola is to be believed, Matheus Nunes' future could be up in the air. With the Blues looking to make their first incoming transfer of the season, more news could come out of their interest in the Sporting star soon.

There has already been outgoings at Chelsea, with stars like Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Rudiger now at Inter Milan (on loan) and Real Madrid, respectively. The club could also lose a flurry of defenders to Barcelona, so they are urgently in need of reinforcements.

