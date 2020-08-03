Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues line up £50 million bid for Premier League ace, update on Havertz and more - 2nd August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer news roundup, we have the latest update regarding Kai Havertz, Chelsea preparing a £50 million bid for a Premier League ace and more.

Chelsea line up £50 million bid for Nick Pope

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has lost his patience on first-choice shot stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard, who signed for the Blues in a world-record transfer only two seasons ago, is set to be shipped out of Stamford Bridge after making a series of high-profile mistakes this season.

Lampard even dropped Kepa for the Blues' last Premier League outing, and the 25 year old was also left out of Chelsea's starting XI for the FA Cup final against Arsenal, which the Gunners won 2-1.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea are lining up a £50 million bid for Nick Pope, as the Blues appear set to test Burnley's resolve regarding one of their best players.

Pope has established himself as one of the best in the Premier League over the past two seasons, and it comes as no surprise that Chelsea are going all out in a bid to sign him. The Blues have also been linked with moves for Dean Henderson, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jan Oblak.

Bayer Leverkusen manager reveals that Kai Havertz has decided on his future

Kai Havertz has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks. The Stamford Bridge outfit have gone all out in the transfer window to revamp their squad ahead of next season.

Chelsea have already signed Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner from Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively, and have been close to completing a deal for signing Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen. Leverkusen, although resigned to losing Havertz, are said to be hopeful about holding on to one of their best players for at least the remainder of the Europa League campaign.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz has revealed that the 21-year-old German has already decided about his next move. Speaking with German news agency DPA, Bosz said:

Advertisement

"I won’t tell, it’s his business. I talk to Kai a lot and try to sense what all this does to him – the daily transfer rumours, for example – and I notice again and again that Kai handles it very well."

"It’s impossible to say. Maybe the decisive call will come today, maybe next week, maybe not at all."

Meanwhile, a fan tried to get Petr Cech to spill the beans on Havertz's move to Chelsea, but failed.

Barcelona rule out signing Willian

Barcelona have distanced themselves from signing out-of-contract Chelsea winger Willian because of the Brazilian's age. According to reports, the Barcelona hierarchy has deemed Willian too old to be signed, especially because of the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Willian for a while, but it now appears that they have given up on their long-term target. It remains to be seen where the 32-year-old will be plying his trade next season, as Arsenal are interested in signing him along with MLS outfit Inter Miami.