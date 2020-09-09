Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues set to offer forward a new deal, set to sign a goalkeeper for £25 million and more - 08th September 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest on the Blues preparing to offer a striker a new deal, their hunt for a goalkeeper finally coming to an end and more.

Chelsea set to offer a new deal to a striker

Chelsea are set to offer striker Michy Batshuayi a new and improved contract, extending his stay with the Stamford Bridge outfit for another year, according to reports. The Blues then plan to loan out the striker back to Premier League outfit Crystal Palace where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

With the 26-year-old's current contract expiring in less than 12 months, the Blues don't expect to recoup much of the £33 million they spent on him, considering the current financial climate. Extending Batshuayi's contract wil allow Chelsea to sell the striker next summer when the financial situation is expected to improve.

Chelsea set to sign Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea's hunt for a new goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window is set to end, with the Blues closing in on a £25 million move for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, according to reports.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper who would either replace current number one Kepa Arrizabalaga or challenge him for the top spot. With the Spaniard experiencing a dismal campaign in goal for the Blues last season, Frank Lampard wants a top-class goalkeeper at the club ahead of the new season.

According to reports, it was Petr Cech who convinced the club's hierarchy to make a move for Mendy who helped Rennes achieve the joint-best defensive record in Ligue 1 last season.

Chelsea's spending in the ongoing transfer market has already crossed £200 million as Frank Lampard is overseeing one of the most expensive squad overhauls in history.

Chelsea defender close to joining Everton on loan

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is edging closer to a move to Everton, according to Sky Sports. The 22-year-old central defender was in talks to join Ligue 1 side Rennes on loan, but after conceding defeat in their pursuit of Gabriel Magalhaes, Everton have switched their attention to Tomori.

Tomori extended his contract with the Blues only last December, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal. But he has fallen down the pecking order, especially since the restart of football.