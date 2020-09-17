Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Everton interested in signing a Blues defender, Werner reveals why he snubbed Liverpool, and more - 16th September 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest on Everton's interest in signing a Blues defender, Werner's revelation about why he snubbed Liverpool and other clubs in favour of Chelsea, and more.

Everton interested in signing Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori

Everton are interested in signing Chelsea central defender Fikayo Tomori, with Carlo Ancelotti keen on improving his backline before the transfer window closes next month. According to reports, Everton need to raise funds to sign the 22-year-old after having already splashed the cash on the arrivals of the midfield trio of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan.

The Toffees are willing to part ways with Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi in a bid to raise funds for the signing of Tomori. Ancelotti recently admitted that there was a need for another option in the Everton defence when he said:

"Holgate is out. We don't know about Jarrad's injury, and how bad it is, we have to look at it tomorrow. There is a possibility to find a centre-back, and I think we have to."

Timo Werner reveals why he snubbed Liverpool and other clubs for Chelsea

Chelsea completed the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig earlier this summer by beating competition from Liverpool and other clubs. The 24-year-old made his competitive debut for the Blues in a 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

Werner admitted that he had spoken with many clubs after deciding to leave RB Leipzig but eventually opted for Chelsea as he felt that a move to Stamford Bridge would be the best for him.

"Yes, I think when I decided to leave Leipzig, I talked to different clubs and other than Chelsea, I spoke to other clubs as well. For me, I don't want to talk too much about other clubs.

"Of course, there are some other clubs like Liverpool who have a great team. Maybe I could fit in other teams but, in the end, I decided Chelsea because it was the best decision I could take. Not only the style of football but because of what they showed me."

Chelsea's deal for Edouard Mendy is complicated

Chelsea's pursuit of signing a new goalkeeper has hit a snag as a deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is proving complicated. According to reports, Rennes are holding out on the deal as they want Fikayo Tomori on loan for this season.

The Blues are still hopeful of completing a deal for the 28-year-old as he would provide competition for under-fire goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The report further said that Rennes have changed the structure of the deal, which has complicated things for Chelsea.