Chelsea could turn to 29-year-old surprise target to fill in for Edouard Mendy during AFCON - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre-Ter Stegen in January to compete with summer signing Edouard Mendy.

The Senegalese international is expected to leave in late December/early January to represent his nation at the African Cup of Nations. Chelsea currently have Spanish custodian Kepa Arizzabalaga as Mendy’s backup. However, Mendy has been in stuttering form in recent games. However, Thomas Tuchel reportedly does not trust Kepa to start instead of Mendy.

Marc Andre-Ter Stegen, who joined Barcelona in May 2014, has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The German was signed in a €12 million deal from Borussia Monchengladbach. He has started all but two of 16 La Liga games thus far.

Barcelona are currently looking to raise money for incomings, and have able backups in the form of the 32-year old Neto and youngster Inaki Pena. However, Ter Stegen is unlikely to be let go, as he is under contract with Barcelona till 2026.

Should Chelsea go for Barcelona’s Marc Andre-Ter Stegen in January?

Edouard Mendy was brought in Chelsea last year. He has been in solid form since arriving at Samford Bridge, and has started the current season well.

However, Thomas Tuchel recently said that Mendy has not been at his best following his errors in the 3-2 loss to West Ham United: Tuchel said in this regard about his first-choice goalkeeper:

"I don't know why exactly, but he seems to have lost a bit of confidence.His decision-making was not on the highest level today with the first goal, but we also bring him to a really awkward situation (with Jorginho's back pass). He could have saved the situation, but he did not. We are far, far away from blaming anybody."

Additionally, with Mendy also expected to miss a handful of games in the coming weeks, Chelsea could make do with another top-class goalkeeper. However, Chelsea are not in a desperate situation, and might decide to focus on extending the contracts of their key players instead of bringing in someone like Ter Stegen.

A potential move for Marc Andre-Ter Stegen is one that would benefit the team. However, his contract situation means Barcelona would ask for a hefty fee. Chelsea might be tempted to look elsewhere, although Roman Abramovich has a habit of getting the players he wants at Stamford Bridge.

However, it remains to be seen if the German custodian lands up at Stamford Bridge.

