Chelsea waiting to see if AC Milan make January loan move for out-of-favour defender - Reports

Chelsea are waiting on AC Milan's decision for a loan move for Malang Sarr. The defender is out of favour at Stamford Bridge, making just one appearance in the Premier League this season.

The Rossoneri are considering a move for the 22-year-old Frenchman, as their captain and first-choice centre-back Simon Kjaer is out with an ankle injury. The Danish international underwent knee surgery earlier this month. He will remain out for six months, essentially missing the remainder of Milan's 2021-22 campaign.

His absence poses a huge gap in the side's defence, something they're looking to fill soon.

A deal for Sarr has not yet been agreed, as the Serie A giants are figuring out their budget for the upcoming winter transfer window. If they are given considerable funds, Milan could opt for a more expensive defender. Else, a loan move for Sarr is a possibility.

Earlier reports suggested that Inter Milan were close to signing the Chelsea player on loan in January. If that happens, the reigning Serie A winners could be in a race with their city rivals for Sarr.

However, Milan enjoy a good relationship with Chelsea, having done some business in the past. They signed Timoue Bakayoko on loan, and made permanent transfers for Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud in the summer.

Malang Sarr should jump ship to AC Milan from Chelsea to resurrect his career

Malang Sarr's meteoric rise to prominence with Nice in Ligue 1 made him a highly sought-after player.

The move to Chelsea was supposed to be a step up in his career. However, he was loaned out to Porto where he didn't make his mark, and is now struggling on his Chelsea return too.

At 22, he still has plenty of time to resurrect his promising career that's currently threatening to fizzle out. AC Milan seem like the best place to breathe new life into his career.

Chelsea FC USA @ChelseaFCinUSA Malang discusses the nerves around making his @PLinUSA debut and how important it was to him 🎙 Malang discusses the nerves around making his @PLinUSA debut and how important it was to him 🎙

The Rossoneri boast a young and dynamic squad helmed by a wily tactician like Stefano Pioli, whose stock has risen in the last year or so.

Also Read Article Continues below

Theo Hernandez, Brahim Diaz and Fikayo Tomori are some of the young players who've found their best form at AC Milan under Pioli, and Malang Sarr could be the next.

Edited by Bhargav