Chelsea want Manchester United target to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga - Reports

Chelsea are looking at Manchester United transfer target Sam Johnstone to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer, according to Team Talk. Both clubs are reportedly keen to bring in a new second-choice goalkeeper ahead of the new season.

Arrizabalaga's future at Stamford Bridge is currently uncertain. The Spaniard joined the Blues for a fee of around £72 million from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

However, the 27-year-old shot-stopper has been usurped by Edouard Mendy as the Blues' first-choice custodian. In his most recent outing, Arrizabalaga, coming off the bench, missed his spot-kick in Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat on penalties to Liverpool on Sunday.

According to the aforementioned source, Kepa is keen to move away from Stamford Bridge in search of regular first-team football. As his replacement, the Blues are looking to sign West Bromwich Albion's Sam Johnstone in the summer. The 28-year-old shot-stopper could be available on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract at West Brom expires.

Johnstone has experience of playing in the English top flight. The England international was one of the key players at the Hawthorns last season despite West Brom getting relegated to the Championship. Johnstone was also part of England's Euro 2020 squad, and has three caps with The Three Lions.

However, Chelsea are not the only club interested in signing Johnstone this summer. Manchester United are also keen to bring in their academy graduate in the summer to replace Dean Henderson. The 24-year-old shot-stopper is in a similar position to Arrizabalaga at Chelsea, craving for first-team football.

Henderson lost his place to the resurgent David de Gea, who has been one of the best United players this season. The Spanish international has made the second-most saves in the Premier League (98) this campaign.

Manchester United are interested in signing former Chelsea youngster Tino Livramento

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Southampton full-back Tino Livramento this summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Red Devils are reportedly in the market for a new right-back following a disappointing campaign from Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has used Diogo Dalot a lot more than the Englishman this season.

Livramento joined Southampton from Chelsea last summer on a £5 million transfer. The 19-year-old full-back has made 23 appearances this season, contributing a goal and two assists.

