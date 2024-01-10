Chelsea willing to make €100 million offer to sign Real Madrid attacker: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly willing to splurge €100 million to land Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

Rodrygo, 23, has been a key first-team player for Los Blancos since arriving in 2019. In nearly 200 games across competitions - including 26 this season - the Brazilian has contributed 48 goals and 38 assists. That includes 11 goals and six assists this campaign.

Rodrygo is contracted to the Santiago Bernabeu till 2028, but that has not discouraged the Blues from planning to swoop up the Brazilian. As per okdiario.com (via El Nacional), the Premier League giants are willing to offer €100 million as they seek to convince Madrid president Florentino Perez to part ways twith the player.

However, with the Brazilian delivering the goods up front, especially in the injury-enforced absence of his compatriot Vinicius Jr., Los Blancos are unlikely to part ways with Rodrygo, especially in the middle of the season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have had their issues up front despite splurging close to £450 million last summer. They're coming off a 1-0 defeat at Championship side Middlesbrough in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal on Tuesday (January 9).

Real Madrid and Chelsea have made contrasting starts to the season

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Real Madrid and Chelsea have made hugely contrasting starts to the season. Los Blancos are atop the La Liga standings after 19 games, ahead of second-placed Girona on goal difference.

They also had a fabulous UEFA Champions League campaign, winning all six group games, to book a Round-of-16 clash with RB Leipzig. Carlo Ancelotti's men opened their Copa del Rey title defence with a 3-1 win at Arandina last weekend.

Real Madrid take on arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in Riyadh on Wednesday (January 10) in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup.

Meanwhile, despite an expensive summer overhaul, the Blues have struggled for consistency, especially in the league. Mauricio Pochettino's sde are tenth in the standings after 20 games, a whopping 17 points behind leaders Liverpool (45).

The Blues have done well in the Cup competitions, though, reaching the FA Cup fourth round and the EFL Cup semifinals, where they are playing Middlesbrough.