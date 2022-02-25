Cristiano Ronaldo holds meeting with Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick regarding change in system - Reports

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held a meeting with interim manager Ralf Rangnick regarding a formation that better suits his attributes.

Ronaldo's impact at United since Rangnick took charge has dwindled. The 37-year-old has scored just once in his last nine appearances across competitions for the Red Devils. Before the former RB Leipzig manager's arrival, Ronaldo had contributed nine goals and two assists in 13 appearances under the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

His three goals and one assist in as many games under Rangnick is concerning. The Athletic has reported that the Portugal captain has told Rangnick that he would prefer to play alongside another striker up front.

Ronaldo was a passenger in United's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. He was often seen fed up with his lack of involvement. That provides merit to reports that he has suggested reverting to a two-man strikeforce.

When Rangnick first took over, he used a 4-2-2-2 formation that benefitted neither the team or Ronaldo. Soon, the former Hoffenheim manager used a much more attack-minded 4-2-3-1 formation. That has seen Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga flourishing, but Ronaldo hasn't followed suit.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United in doubt

The striker disappointed against Atletico Madrid.

With the potential arrival of a new permanent manager at Manchester United before next season, Ronaldo's future at the club is under speculation. One of football's greatest, now 37, is at the fag end of his career.

The two favourites for the manager's job at Manchester United are Ajax tactician Erik Ten Hag and PSG's Mauricio Pochettino. Ronaldo has played under neither manager, and their different playing philosophies only cast further doubt on the Portuguese legend's future at the club.

Ten Hag's success in both the Eredivisie and the Champions League is through a possession-based style, with wingers given license to roam. The Dutch manager uses gegenpressing to put the opposition on the back foot, and his players work extremely hard in the press.

He used Dusan Tadic as a false 9 prior before Sebastian Haller's arrival. Now, Haller is reaping the benefits of an attacking side that emphasises on pressing, and is the top goalscorer (11 goals) in the Champions League this season.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has a similar focus on attacking, but uses the midfield to more effect. He has used a 4-2-3-1 formation in his managerial career. However, how Pochettino found success with Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur may not suit Ronaldo.

Both managers' styles of play are going to only further rumours regarding Ronaldo's future at the club. For now, Ronaldo will look to rediscover his scoring mojo as Manchester United seek to end the season with a high by bagging a top-four finish.

