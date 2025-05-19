Cristiano Ronaldo involved in talks with Spanish club as he aims to grow business empire with ownership: Reports

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly in talks to buy shares in Spanish Segunda Division side Almeria as they seek a La Liga return next season. Almeria are currently sixth in the second tier with two games left.

Levante and Elche occupy the top two automatic promotion spots, with Almeria set to enter the play-offs to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the top flight. Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Ronaldo is nearing the end of his current deal with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr.

Amid reports of his exit this summer, Ronaldo has apparently received offers from Brazil, Turkey and his boyhood club Sporting CP. While he isn't likely to hang up his boots anytime soon, Ronaldo is also preparing for life beyond his playing days.

Businessman Mohamed Al-Khereiji, who played a key role in bringing Ronaldo to the Kingdom in December 2022, took over Almeria with a Saudi investment group headed by him. Marca (via Football Espana) has reported that their link could see Ronaldo buy shares with the Segunda Division club.

However, it could only happen if Almeria get promoted to the top division, having got relegated last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to decide his future at Al-Nassr soon

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly be playing his last few games for Al-Nassr, having not yet agreed an extension amid his frustration at their failed bid for the league title.

The 40-year-old has had a good season, especially in the Saudi Pro League, bagging 23 goals and three assists, but Stefano Pioli's side are set to finish outside the top-two. They are fourth in the standings with two games left, having finished second in the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, as per sports journalist Nicolo Schira, Ronaldo is set to play for at least two more seasons and has multiple offers from unnamed clubs:

"Cristiano Ronaldo will decide his future in the next days. He has received several bids, and his plans are clear: Ronaldo is going to continue to play for other two seasons."

Notably, Ronaldo is yet to win a competitive title with the Knights of Najd, with his last one coming with Juventus in 2021 (Coppa Italia). He has netted 97 times for Pioli's side, including six times in a pre-season friendly tournament.

