Cristiano Ronaldo offered MLS escape route from Manchester United as Glazers want him off wage bill - Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered the opportunity to head to the MLS.

The 37-year-old has encountered a difficult return to Old Trafford since rejoining the Red Devils from Juventus last summer. He does have 18 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions.

However, United are out of all cup competitions and are facing a battle to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and fifth-placed Arsenal by three points, with the Gunners also having a game in hand.

According to journalist Stefano Benzi, the Portuguese forward is already in negotiations to join the MLS, as Gonzalo Higuain is set to retire. Benzi told CMIT TV:

"From my American correspondence, I learned that there’s already the replacement of Gonzalo Higuain who could be none other than Cristiano Ronaldo."

The MLS has a track record of bringing legendary players near the end of their careers to the States. The likes of David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all played in the MLS.

Ronaldo could see the opportunity to help the league continue to grow as too enticing a project to turn down. Benzi continued:

“There’s a lot of negotiations underway to bring him to MLS; it would be a welcome destination not only for the player, who would have been convinced to leave Europe."

Benzi notes that Inter Miami, owned by Manchester United legend David Beckham could be a option for the former Real Madrid forward. Benzi added:

“There’s an important possibility of going to Miami with David Beckham, who has preferential channels with Manchester United. The Americans who manage the Red Devils would gladly get rid of Ronaldo’s salary.”

Ronaldo has a year left to run on his current deal with United. However, should the club not qualify for the Champions League, there could be a possibility he could leave for the States.

Manuel Menacho 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪⚽️ @ManuelMenacho0 BBC pundit Gareth Crooks has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to move to the MLS. David Beckham and Ronaldo would make a formidable partnership in Miami. One thing is for sure, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner doesn't need the money,” wrote Crooks. BBC pundit Gareth Crooks has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to move to the MLS. David Beckham and Ronaldo would make a formidable partnership in Miami. One thing is for sure, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner doesn't need the money,” wrote Crooks. https://t.co/1mtkVkgvmb

European teams also considering move for Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

The legendary forward's potential availability has alerted many teamd, and there is also reported interest from Europe in the Portugal captain.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been linked with a move for the veteran forward amidst the uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappe. FootballTransfers has reported that the United star has a move to PSG high on his agenda should his team not qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo could join his long-time rival Lionel Messi in the French capital. The 37-year-old could potentially play under his former Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who has been linked with the managerial job.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Zinedine Zidane would want PSG to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer if he takes over as manager. ✍️



(Source: Zinedine Zidane would want PSG to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer if he takes over as manager. ✍️(Source: @marca 🚨 Zinedine Zidane would want PSG to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer if he takes over as manager. ✍️(Source: @marca) https://t.co/uPIsxlyAiB

A return to the Primeira Liga is also being touted, with FC Porto reportedly showing an interest.

According to Football Insider, Porto are plotting a move for the Portuguese star and could make their move if given encouragement. However, the player's mother Dolores Aveiro reportedly wants her son to return to Sporting Lisbon (per ESPN).

