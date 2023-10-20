Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr not among Saudi Pro League clubs offering €50 million per season to Jose Mourinho to take over as head coach: Reports 

Jose Mourinho has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, but he will not reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. Reports suggest that Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad are leading the chase to land the AS Roma manager next season.

As per Corriere dello Sport, Al Nassr are not interested in changing their manager despite Mourinho making himself available for a move to Saudi. Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad, who tried to sign the manager earlier this summer, offering €50 million per season, remain the top clubs interested.

The AS Roma manager confirmed that he held talks with the Saudi clubs before the start of the season but committed himself to the Serie A side. He was quoted by Reuters as saying:

"Saudi? Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. Yes. Before going to the meeting, I informed the owners, clarifying that I had no intention of accepting. At home I said exactly the same thing.

"On the one hand, I felt like a prisoner of the word given to the players in Budapest and to the fans after Spezia, mimicking the stay. But if you ask me if I didn't accept just for this reason, I'd answer no, not just for this."

However, things have not gone well for former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager in Rome, and Jose Mourinho is on the verge of getting sacked.

Jose Mourinho leaves door open for Saudi Arabia move

Jose Mourinho confirmed earlier this season that he was thinking of a move to Saudi Arabia soon. He said that the league excites him and that he wants to experience the competition before calling it quits.

He was quoted by Reuters as saying:

"I am committed to my work with Roma, and I want to give everything to the club until the last day. No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this (working in Saudi Arabia).

"Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there. Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately."

He added:

"The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realised in the summer that everything was really changing. Many players, not just at the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domestic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting."

Mundo Deportivo reported earlier this week that Real Madrid were interested in getting Jose Mourinho back next summer after Carlo Ancelotti leaves.