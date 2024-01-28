Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and another Saudi club interested in signing La Liga superstar in January - Reports

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and fellow Riyadh club Al-Hilal are interested in signing Real Betis star Nabil Fekir in the ongoing January transfer window.

Both SPL giants have been in touch with Fekir's entourage, and a deal could be struck for €20 million. The two Riyadh sides are going head-to-head to add the former Olympique Lyon star to their ranks.

Fekir, an attacking midfielder, has made eight appearances for the Spanish club this season, providing one assist. However, he has been sidelined for most of the campaign with a knee and cruciate ligament injury.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner joined Betis in 2019 and has scored 28 goals and provided 27 assists in 146 appearances. Fekir rose to prominence during his spell with Lyon and was touted as one of the most talented players in Europe. The 30-year-old has also represented France 25 times, scoring twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have the likes of Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic and Otavio.

Cristiano Ronaldo has outlined how to improve the Saudi Pro League's profile

The Saudi Pro League has been growing at a rapid rate in recent seasons. After Cristiano Ronaldo, renowned superstars like Karim Benzema and Neymar have joined the league recently.

During the recent Globe Soccer Award, Ronaldo said that there are few 'bad habits' the league needs to improve on, which would boost the SPL's profile. The superstar attacker said without elaborating the bad habits (via SportBIBLE):

"There are many factors which apply to improve the league. As I said before, they have many things to improve. But I think with powerful people behind to help change a little bit the culture of football, the bad habits - I think we're going to reach a point where the people in Saudi will be proud."

He added:

"The investment there is huge. So why not believe it? In Saudi, even in Dubai, things change and the world has changed, so they deserve opportunities."

Cristiano Ronaldo's presence has boosted the SPL's profile massively. With more players from the European circuit, like Fekir, being linked with top SPL clubs, its quality is only expected to improve.