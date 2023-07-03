Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr join Manchester United in race to sign 27-year-old star - Reports

According to Calciomercato, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr want to sign Manchester United target Andre Onana.

The goalkeeper was a key part of the Inter Milan team that reached the UEFA Champions League final last season. Onana made 41 appearances across competitions, keeping 19 clean sheets.

His shot-stopping, coupled with his ball distribution, has caught the attention of several clubs, with United emerging as the frontrunner. The Red Devils are looking to sign a replacement for David de Gea, whose contract expired on June 30.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have also registered interest in Onana, as per Calciomercato. Onana is contracted with Inter till 2027. The Nerazzuri are expected to ask for €50-60 million for the 27-year-old goalkeeper.

Cristiano Ronaldo's signing impacted Manchester United's Jadom Sancho, says pundit

Manchester United made several high-profile signings in the summer of 2021. Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane were among the prominent arrivals.

Pundit John Barnes reckons Ronaldo's signing stunted Sancho's growth. Despite being one of the top young talents at Borussia Dortmund, Sancho hasn't delivered at Old Trafford. Speaking about Sancho, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets:

"With United looking to improve, they will be looking to add to their squad in the attacking areas, which could push Sancho further down the pecking order in the squad.

"I feel sorry for him because he’s a good player, and Ronaldo took over the club, which stopped players like Sancho showing what they can do."

He added:

"He’s a young player with a high fee, so it’s been difficult," Barnes said. "I would like for Sancho to stay at United to prove people wrong because he’s still a young player, and he’s got a lot of experience to gain."

Since his arrival at United, Sancho has made 79 appearances across competitions, bagging 12 goals and six assists.

