Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona outcast Clement Lenglet in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Lenglet, 28, has been in the lower rungs of Barcelona's pecking order for a while. He's thought to be not a part of manager Xavi Hernandez's plans for next term and has been put up for sale.

A left-footed ball-playing centre-back, the 15-cap France international was loaned out to Tottenham Hotspur last season. He registered one goal and two assists in 35 games across competitions.

According to Fichajes, Al-Nassr have expressed serious interest in handing the AS Nancy youth product a lifeline this summer. They're looking to sign the star for a comparatively marginal fee.

Ronaldo's side, who ended second in the Saudi Pro League last season, are hoping to strengthen their defence for a title push next campaign. They're interested in making the most of Lenglet's situation at the Camp Nou and Barcelona's financial crisis.

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, are said to be keen to sell the Frenchman to Ronaldo's club this summer. They're looking to lighten their inflated wage bill and make room for promising youth products to shine.

Lenglet, who joined Barcelona from Sevilla for €36 million in 2018, could be a great signing for Al-Nassr. He will likely be partnered by either Ali Lajami or Abdulelah Al-Amri at the back.

However, according to SPORT, Lenglet could snub a lucrative offer from Al-Nassr, as his heart is set on a move back to the Premier League. He's expected to wait for a permanent offer from Spurs in the coming days before arriving at a decision about his future. Lenglet has scored seven goals in 160 games for Barcelona.

Who have moved to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer this January, have been on a roll this summer. They have splashed around €80 million to add four new players.

In July, Ronaldo and Co. roped in Marcelo Brozovic for €18 million from Inter Milan before luring Seko Fofana away from RC Lens for a fee in the region of €25 million. They bolstered their backline by securing Alex Telles' services for €7 million from Manchester United and finalised Sadio Mane's €30 million move from Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned stars could be joined by two more known faces in the future. Manchester United star Eric Bailly and free agent David de Gea have been linked with Al-Alami recently.