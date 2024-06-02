Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr keen on signing Napoli midfielder in the summer - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly looking to snap up Napoli midfielder Zambo Inguissa. The 28-year-old has been with the Serie A club in the summer of 2021.

Inguissa made 41 appearances across competitions this season, contributing one goal and three assists. Two of those assists came in 34 games in Serie A, where the Partenopei finished a lowly 10th to miss out on European football next campaign.

With his contract running out in the summer of 2025, Inguissa has attracted interest from Al-Nassr. As per NFC1 World, Al-Alami boss Luis Castro has requested the club to snap up Inguissa, tweeting (as translated from Arabic):

"Club will try to sign midfielder Zambo Inguissa at the request of Luis Castro."

Since arriving permanently from Fulham in the summer of 2022 after a season on loan, Anguissa has five goals and 13 assists across competitions for the Partenopei in 116 games. He contributed three goals and five assists in 36 games in their triumphant 2022-23 Serie A campaign.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's Al-Nassr endured another trophyless season after winning the Arab Club Champions Cup at the start of the campaign. But the 39-year-old had a superb season.

How Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr in the 2023-24 season

Cristiano Ronaldo had a superb campaign for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr - whom he joined on a free transfer in December 2022. The 39-year-old belied his years to score 50 goals in 45 games across competitions.

Most of his goal contributions - 35 goals and 11 assists in 31 games - came in the Saudi Pro League, where Luis Castro's side finished second, 14 points behind runaway winners Al-Hilal, who went unbeaten.

Ronaldo scored twice on the last day of the league season - in a 4-2 home win over Al-Ittihad - to smash the Saudi Pro League scoring record. In the process, he became the first player to win the Golden Boot in four different leagues, having done so in the Premier League (Manchester United), La Liga (Real Madrid) and Serie A (Juventus).

However, 10-man Al-Nassr fell 5-4 on penalties to nine-man Al-Hilal in the King's Cup final on Friday (May 31), after the two teams were locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes.