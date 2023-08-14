Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr plot €15 million move for Barcelona star - Reports

According to SPORT, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are looking to make a €10 million plus €5 million variables offer for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

Al-Nassr have been working actively in the summer transfer window to amass a competitive squad. They have signed the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana and Sadio Mane. The Saudi Pro League club have also been linked with Brazilian defender Leo Pereira. Lenglet could become another addition to the team that finished second in the Saudi Pro League last season.

Leglet, 28, is not in Xavi's plans, as the club already have the likes of Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Jules Koude. Moreover, the La Liga giants also have Eric Garcia in their ranks.

The Frenchman, who joined Barcelona in 2018, has made 160 appearances for the club. He spent last season away on loan in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur.

The central defender has also made 15 appearances for France and could become a key player for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. recently won the Arab Cup of Champions and are looking to win the SPL this season.

Lenglet could prove to the a worthy addition to the side as they have championship aspirations.

What Barcelona legend Gerard Pique said about defending against Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gerard Pique were teammates at Manchester United in the 2000s. The pair, though, became rivals as Pique joined Barcelona in 2008 and Ronaldo arrived at Real Madrid a year later.

They faced each other multiple times in the El Clasicos. Pique recalled how difficult o defend against the Portuguese, telling Rio Ferdinand on the FIVE channel:

“Because when he came to Madrid, we had to play a lot of games against him. And when you play, I don’t know, 30-40 games against Cristiano, it is impossible to keep him away from scoring goals.

"Because he will score goals no matter what. You have to try to keep him and try to make sure that he participates as little as possible.”

Cristiano Ronaldo faced Barcelona 34 times for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 20 goals and provided three assists against the Blaugrana.