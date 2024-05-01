Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set to face competition from Serie A club as they look to appoint new manager - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr reportedly face competition from AC Milan as they look to replace their manager with Porto boss Sergio Conceicao.

Luis Castro hasn't had a terrible first season in charge of the Saudi Pro League giants. After winning the pre-season Arab Cup, his team are only trailing runaway Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal in the league.

Having bowed out of the AFC Champions League, Castro's side have their last chance of silverware this season when they take on Al-Khaleej at home in the King Cup of Champions semifinals on Wednesday (May 1).

Failure to do so would mean Ronaldo going three seasons without silverware in club football for club and country for the first time in his illustrious career, which means Castro could be let go.

However, as reported by Essentially Sports, Al-Alami's efforts to land Conceicao as Castro's successor could be thwarted by Milan who are also looking at the Portuguese to take over as their next manager.

The aforementioned report, though, adds that if Al-Alami are unable to sign Conceicao, they could continue with Castro, having surrounded Ronaldo with a plethora of world-class players as they seek to win a competitive trophy.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game.

Despite being almost 40, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has produced a magnificent campaign, his first full season in Saudi Arabian football since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022.

In 38 games across competitions, Ronaldo has bagged an impressive 36 goals and 12 assists. That includes league-leading tallies of 29 goals and 10 assists in the league - where Luis Castro's side are nine points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal, having played a game more.

Ronaldo has also struck six times and produced an assist in eight games in his maiden AFC Champions League campaign. He has also bagged a goal in the King's Cup and an assist in the AFC Champions League qualifiers.