Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr could suffer blow as superstar signing picks up potential ankle injury: Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have reportedly faced a massive injury blow, as defender Aymeric Laporte has suffered an ankle injury. The Spaniard completed a move to the Saudi Pro League giants from Manchester City this summer.

Laporte has become a key player for Luis Castro's side at the back, starting their last three league games. However, the player might have picked up a knock and could spend a spell on the sidelines, as per Essentially Sports (via 9NFCBALL on X).

The tweet reads (as translated from Arabic):

"Laporte feels pain in the ankle and will undergo a medical examination to confirm his injury."

Expand Tweet

Al-Nassr made quite a few notable summer signings this summer. Apart from Laporte, they also snapped up Sadio Mane, Otavio, Allex Telles and Marcelo Brozovic. The new recruits have played a key role as Al-Alami have won their last three league games after starting the season with consecutive losses.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been in great form for his club side this season. After scoring six times in as many games in their victorious Arab Club Champions Cup campaign, he has bagged six goals and four assists in four Saudi Premier League games.

What Declan Rice said about having Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt in his collection

Cristiano Ronaldo is an icon of the game, so many players look to have the Portuguese's shirt in their collection. Arsenal's summer signing Declan Rice is no different.

After Manchester United played West Ham United at Old Trafford last season, Rice got hold of Ronaldo's jersey. The midfielder told GOAL:

"This shirt is from last year when we played against them at Old Trafford. I think this should be in one of my top 3 shirts, because of what he's done in football. He's a legend in this game. To have his shirt in my collection is very, very special."

Ronaldo's influence on the beautiful game is second to none, and he's one of the most decorated players in football history. Hence, Rice is delighted with having the Portuguese's shirt in his collection.