Cristiano Ronaldo set to be included in Al-Nassr squad for China tour despite injury concerns - Reports

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to be included in the Saudi Pro League giants' squad for their pre-season China tour despite injury concerns.

Ronaldo, 38, is having a fabulous first season with Al-Alami, bagging 24 goals and 11 assists in 26 competitive games. That includes league-leading tallies of 20 goals and nine assists in 18 games, helping his side to second in standings, seven points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (53) after 19 games.

However, it was recently reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or injured his calf. The calf injury could rule him out of action for two weeks, rendering him doubtful for the much-awaited friendly with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Riyadh on February 1.

Nevertheless, he's set to included in the squad's upcoming friendly tour to China ahead of the Miami game. As reported by 9NFBBALL (translated from Arabic), Ronaldo's injury has 'relatively' improved:

"The legend Cristiano Ronaldo advances the list of delegation departing for China, the legend’s injury improves relatively."

Luis Castro's side take on Shanghai Shenhua on January 24 and Zhejiang four days later. It remains to be seen if the Portugal captain features in either game if he indeed makes the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr's midseason friendly schedule

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are in a midseason break, during which they are set to play four friendlies.

Luis Castro's side travel to China next week for clashes with Shanghai Shenhua (January 24) and Zhejiang (January 28). Four days later, they have a blockbuster clash with MLS side Inter Miami, which features Lionel Messi and three other former Barcelona stars (Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez).

Al-Nassr's final friendly is against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal on February 9 before their return to competitive action at Al-Fayha in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 first leg five days later.

Al-Alami return to Saudi Pro League action at home to Al-Fateh at home on February 16.