Diego Simeone wanted Atletico Madrid to sign Barcelona veteran last summer: Reports

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone reportedly wanted to snap up Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez when he was struggling for minutes under former boss Xavi.

Martinez, 33, though, is now a key first-team player under Hansi Flick, who assumed charge at the Camp Nou helm at the start of the season. The Spaniard arrived at the Camp Nou from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2023.

He played 25 games across competitions, starting 16, in his debut season, but things would improve significantly in his sophomore campaign. Martinez has played 31 times across competitions, contributing three goals and four assists, starting 30 games.

However, as per SPORT (via Barca News Network), Simeone wanted to snap up Martinez last summer. However, the defender stayed put at the Camp Nou, and he has certaintly not regretted that. While his current Camp Nou deal runs out this summer, Martinez is expected to renew his stay by another season.

Meanwhile, Atletico signed up Le Normand after failing to lure Martinez to the Spanish capital.

What's next for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona?

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have had decent campaigns, especially domestically, with the two sides occupying the top two spots in La Liga, ahead of holders Real Madrid.

Atletico are coming off a 1-0 home win over Athletic Club in the league this weekend, with Julian Alvarez's 66th-minute strike proving to be the difference between the two sides. The result propelled the Rojiblancos to the league summit but are set to be overtaken by Barca, who beat Real Sociedad 4-0 at home.

Simeone's side next take on holders Real Madrid away in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday (March 4). Five days later, they travel to Getafe in the league.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will also be next in Champions League Round of 16 action, travelling to Portuguese giants Benfica on Wednesday for the first leg. Three days later, they host Osasuna in the league.

