Eric Bailly openly questions Solskjaer as tensions rise at Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly reportedly got into a training ground confrontation with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. That is noteworthy in the aftermath of the Red Devils' humbling loss at home to Liverpool.

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford to Jurgen Klopp's side over the weekend. Many feel the match could be the last time Solskjaer finds himself in the managerial hot seat, with the Red Devils' board reportedly weighing up their options.

Recent reports suggest that the 48-year-old had already lost more than half of the United dressing room. There are also rumours of a rift between Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood. Solskjaer's team selections in a few games this season have also reportedly baffled the players.

The most recent addition to these tensions within Old Trafford is the rumoured bust-up between the Norwegian and Eric Bailly. A report from The Telegraph (via Express) said that Bailly 'openly challenged' Solskjaer during a training session.

Bailly reportedly took exception to being left out of the playing XI in the 4-2 loss against Leicester City. Solskjaer preferred to play Harry Maguire, who had attended only one training session before the game, as he was recovering from an injury. Bailly, meanwhile, had collected minutes with Ivory Coast during the international break, and was arguably the fitter option.

However, it was an off-the-pace Maguire who started. The Manchester United captain turned in an error-prone display as Leicester ran riot at the King Power Stadium, scoring four goals.

Bailly's non-selection was not a surprise, though, as he has been reduced to a bit-part role since Solskjaer's arrival. He has made just 41 appearances in close to three years under the Norwegian. Bailly has found himself further down the pecking order after the arrival of Raphael Varane this summer.

Solskjaer offered stability, but his time at Manchester United looks set to end

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a decent job since taking over at Manchester United. He assumed the reins from Jose Mourinho, whose tumultuous three-year spell left numerous unresolved issues on and off the pitch.

Solskjaer took over the reins at Manchester United in December 2018 as caretaker manager. The position was made permanent in March 2019 after a string of excellent results and a return to an energetic and youthful brand of football synonymous with Manchester United.

The Norwegian oversaw some excellent results last season as well, helping Manchester United to second place in the Premier League. However, his inability to bring silverware to Old Trafford has been a major talking point.

Solskjaer's side lost to Manchester City in the EFL Cup semis and to Villarreal in the Europa League final last season. They also exited the FA Cup in the quarter-final stage, losing to eventual winners Leicester City.

This season, Manchester United find themselves in seventh place in the Premier League table after nine games. They have already exited the EFL Cup against West Ham, though they lead their Champions League group after a slow start. The Red Devils have a tough run of games going forward as well, with matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Atalanta and Chelsea coming up.

The writing has been on the wall for Solskjaer after multiple below-par performances. But the Red Devils' shambolic showing against Liverpool might be the final nail in Solskjaer's coffin as far as his time at the helm is concerned.

