Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to return to Bayern Munich some day.

The Dutchman has struggled in his sophomore season in charge at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have stumbled to 16 defeats across competitions - including 11 in the league - where they trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by nine points with a game in hand.

Ten Hag's charges also bowed out of Europe after finishing last in their UEFA Champions League group, behind Bayern, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray. However, they are coming off a thrilling 4-3 extra time home win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Nevertheless, the Dutch boss faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford. Amidst that, Mia San Mia (via CF Bayern) have reported that he yearns to return to Bayern as their manager, having managed Bayern Munich II between 2013 and 2015.

However, a transfer is not forthcoming this summer, as the Bavarians do not have Ten Hag on their list to succeed the outgoing Thomas Tuchel.

During his time in the Bavarian capital, Ten Hag led his charges to the Regionalliga Bundesliga. He was subsequently the manager at Eredivisie sides Utrecht and Ajax before arriving at United in the summer of 2022.

What's next for Manchester United and Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have had contrasting seasons, both domestically and in Europe.

The Red Devils face a challenge to return to the Champions League but are two wins way from their first title of the season - the FA Cup - which will guarantee at least a UEFA Europa League berth depending on where they finish in the league.

Following the international break, Manchester United travel to Brentford in the Premier League on March 30. United won the reverse fixture 1-0 at home in October.

Meanwhile, Bayern's 12-year Bundesliga domination is all set to end, as they trail runaway pacesetters Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points with as many games remaining.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side are into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they face Arsenal next month. Before that, though, they host Borussia Dortmund in the league on March 30.