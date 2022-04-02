Erik ten Hag has earmarked 2 Ajax stars to join him at Manchester United if he becomes new boss - Reports

Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to bring Antony and Jurrien Timber from Ajax to Old Trafford if he becomes Manchester United's new manager, according to the Mirror. The 52-year-old Dutchman is one of the favourites to succeed interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United are expected to have a massive summer ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils will hire a new permanent manager and make new signings to bolster their squad following a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

According to the aforementioned source, Ten Hag already has plans to raid his current club to strengthen United if he's appointed as the manager. Timber and Antony could follow their current manager to Old Trafford.

Timber is a 20-year-old centre-back who is also capable of playing at full-back. He's a full Dutch international and is expected to feature in the Oranje's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad in Qatar later this year. Primarily used as a centre-back by Ten Hag at Ajax, Timber has made 36 appearances for them this season, contributing three goals and an assist.

Manchester United will require defensive reinforcements in the summer, as Phil Jones and Eric Bailly have uncertain futures at the club.

Antony, meanwhile, is another player earmarked by Ten Hag over a possible transfer this summer. The 22-year-old is a right-sided winger and is also a full Brazilian international. He has contributed 12 goals and ten assists in 33 appearances for Ajax this season.

United are in dire need of strengthening in attacking positions. Anthony Martial's future at Old Trafford seems bleak after he was loaned out to Sevilla in January. The Red Devils are also short of a forward after Mason Greenwood was suspended indefinitely on charges of sexual misconduct.

Manchester United will need UEFA Champions League football to secure their top transfer targets

Manchester United will need to secure UEFA Champions League football next season to attract top talent to Old Traffird. However, they are not in a strong position to achieve the same.

United are sixth in the Premier League standings, having picked up 50 points from 29 games. They are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who also have a game in hand.

The 2021-22 season has been a disappointing one for the Red Devils. They are now set to go five seasons without winning silverware, as they have already been knocked out of both domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League.

