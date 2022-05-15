Erik ten Hag identifies 4 Manchester United players who could become 'world-class' under his tutelage - Reports 

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has identified Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho to flourish under him, according to the Mirror (via the Express).

The current Ajax manager is set to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the Old Trafford helm ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to the aforementioned source, youth development is one of the primary reasons United went with Ten Hag as their next manager.

The Dutchman has a proven track record of nurturing youth and making them superstars. The likes of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt have become established names in some of Europe's elite clubs.

Ten Hag now has his eyes set on doing the same at Manchester United. The Red Devils, like Ajax, are renowned for their youth academy and have produced some extremely talented youngsters over the years.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

EXCLUSIVE: Erik ten Hag determined to get the best out of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga at Man Utd

Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga are three graduates currently playing regularly for the first team. While McTominay and Rashford have struggled this season, Elanga has had a breakout campaign. The 20-year-old attacker has made 26 appearances this season, contributing three goals and two assists.

Sancho is the only exception on Ten Hag's list of talented youngsters at the club. United signed the England international from Borussia Dortmund for around £73 million last summer.

Rashford, meanwhile, is one Ten Hag will have to pay extra attention to next season. The 24-year-old forward has had an underwhelming campaign this season, which has seen Elanga take up his position in the starting XI.

The Englishman has scored just five goals in 32 appearances across all competitions this season. The England international has just one year remaining in his current contract with United.

Apart from the four aforementioned players, United also have some exciting talents in their youth team. The likes of Hannibal Mejbri, Alejandro Garnacho and Joe Hugill are close to making their first-team breakthrough.

Erik ten Hag will not have Champions League football in his first season at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag will have to do without UEFA Champions League football in his first season at Manchester United. The Red Devils will most likely play in the UEFA Europa League next season if West Ham United don't usurp them in the league standings

United are sixth in the points table, three points clear of seventh-placed West Ham. The Hammers have a game in hand and also a much better goal difference. That outstanding game is against league leaders Manchester City, though.

Manchester United @ManUtd



@Cristiano says everybody at the club is excited to welcome Erik ten Hag as our new manager.

The emphasis on youth players could increase next season, as Manchester United could find it difficult to attract their primary transfer targets without UEFA Champions League football.

