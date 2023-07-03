According to journalist Melissa Reddy, Erik ten Hag has introduced 83 principles since taking over at Manchester United last summer. Mason Mount, who looks set to arrive from Chelsea, reportedly ticks all the boxes.

Five of Ten Hag's core rules became public before. Those are passing forward, non-negative body language, no dressing room antics, giving opportunities to young players and judging players the same regardless of their medals and achievements.

Ten Hag's rules have so far worked, as he led the team to a third-placed finish in the Premier League last season. The Red Devils also won the Carabao Cup and finished as the FA Cup runner-ups.

The Dutchman is keen to bolster his team, as they're back in the UEFA Champions League next season. The Red Devils are looking to buy Mason Mount from Chelsea and have reportedly come on terms for a transfer fee after agreeing personal terms.

Reddy reported that Mount ticks all the major boxes of Ten Hag's rule book, so the player could fit in seamlessly at Old Trafford.

The Dutch manager has previously emphasised the importance of rules at the club (via SportBIBLE):

"Top players like structure, not only on the pitch, so you need some rules. In every organisation when there are no rules and discipline in taking the rules seriously, you create a mess.

Manchester United agree personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat

Mason Mount is not the only midfield player Manchester United have been linked with for a summer move. Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat has also been touted as a transfer target for the Old Trafford club.

According to La Nazione, United have reached personal terms with the Morocco international. Amrabat was a key player for the Atlas Lions as they finished fourth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder also played a starring role for Fiorentina last season, helping them finish runner-ups in the UEFA Europa Conference League. A tenacious player by trade, Amrabat could be a key addition at Manchester United.

