Erik Ten Hag's transfer budget revealed as Manchester United prepare to part ways with 12 players this summer - Reports

Manchester United are expected to make major changes to their squad this summer after enduring a dismal 2021-22 campaign.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils are set to appoint Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag as their new manager this summer. The Dutch tactician is expected to undertake a huge rebuild and will reportedly be provided with a transfer budget of around £200 million to sign his top targets.

Ten Hag will, however, have to first take up the task of dismantling an underperforming squad before he overhauls it. Reports suggest the club could let go of as many as 12 players this summer.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Lee Grant are out of contracts this summer. Matic announced that he will be leaving the club earlier this week, despite a year left on his contract. Lingard, Mata, and Grant have been on the fringes of the first team this season and are expected to run down their contracts.

Cavani has been ravaged by injuries this season, making only 17 appearances across competitions. Pogba, meanwhile, has been highly inconsistent and reportedly has his heart set on a move away from Old Trafford. Pogba and Cavani are expected to leave at the end of the season on free transfers.

Manchester United could also part ways with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Telles, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford this summer. Wan-Bissaka has lost his place in the XI to Diogo Dalot in recent months.

Alex Telles has been given the opportunity to make the left-back slot his own this season, but he has failed to make the most of his chances. Wan-Bissaka and Telles could be sold this summer to raise funds for new signings. Meanwhile, Bailly and Jones have been peripheral figures at Old Trafford in recent years. The duo are expected to move to secure regular football elsewhere.

Elsewhere, Martial joined Sevilla on loan till the end of the season in January after struggling for game time. The Frenchman is also likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, has endured arguably the worst season of his career. He has scored just five goals in 30 appearances this season and looks a shadow of his former self. The winger could look to leave United this summer to resurrect his career elsewhere.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Sources have told Sky Sports it is increasingly likely that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United this summer after being booed by fans in the game against Norwich. Sources have told Sky Sports it is increasingly likely that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United this summer after being booed by fans in the game against Norwich. https://t.co/kcsMWaaPw3

Manchester United need to finish in the top four to sign their top transfer targets

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Manchester United's humbling 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday at Anfield has left them in sixth place in the Premier League table. They are three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand.

The Red Devils are enduring a wretched run of form that has seen them win just two of their last six league games. They have to face Arsenal and Chelsea in their last five league games. So they are tipped to miss out on a place in the top four, as they are not expected to win both games.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb Harry Kane is set to REJECT Manchester United and stay at Tottenham this summer.



He is 'loving life' under Conte, wants to beat Tottenham's goalscorer record and remain a club legend.



- @johncrossmirror Harry Kane is set to REJECT Manchester United and stay at Tottenham this summer.He is 'loving life' under Conte, wants to beat Tottenham's goalscorer record and remain a club legend. 🚨 Harry Kane is set to REJECT Manchester United and stay at Tottenham this summer.He is 'loving life' under Conte, wants to beat Tottenham's goalscorer record and remain a club legend. - @johncrossmirror https://t.co/pgg75fMAzy

Manchester United have been linked with moves for Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Darwin Nunez and Ruben Neves in recent months. They could, however, struggle to sign their top transfer targets if they don't qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

