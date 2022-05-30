Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to spend £115 million on 2 key transfer targets - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly urged the club to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer. The Dutch manager is looking to make a major overhaul at Old Trafford, with the two players being a priority.

According to The Mirror, the duo could cost around £115 million ,with £35 million for Timber and £80 million for Nunez. Timber, 20, has played under Ten Hag at Ajax since making his senior debut in 2020. He has made 74 first-team appearances and has contributed four goals and two assists.

Ten Hag wants to have a defender who can play out from the back, which United currently lack. Timber can also play as a right-back. Meanwhile, Nunez, 22, has attracted attention with his performances for Benfica.

He joined the Portuguese club from Almeria in 2020 for £22 million, becoming the most expensive player in Portugal. He has had a breakthrough campaign this season, scoring 34 goals and providing four assists in 41 appearances across competitions.

Manchester United desperately need a striker, as they only have a 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo in that position. Edinson Cavani is set to depart the club, while Marcus Rashford has struggled with form.

United will have to pay around £80 million for Nunez, as Benfica will have to pay 20% of his transfer fee to his previous club Almeria.

Erik ten Hag looking to make six signings at Manchester United this summer

As per the aforementioned report, Ten Hag is looking to make six signings this summer, but it will also depend on departures from the club. He has made a list of potential targets and shared them with United's football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher.

In addition to Timber, the former Ajax manager also wants to be reunited with Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. With Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic set to leave, the Red Devils need a midfielder who can dictate the tempo of games.

So De Jong could be a good signing. However, as per Mirror's report, he could be expensive, with Barcelona not likely to sell him for cheap. As per Transfermarkt, the Dutchman's current market value is £63 million.

