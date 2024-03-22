Erik ten Hag wanted by 3 European clubs amid Manchester United sack rumours - Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly being pursued by Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford following an underwhelming sophomore season. Following a creditable third-place finish and making the FA Cup final and winning the EFL Cup last season, the Red Devils have faltered this campaign.

Having suffered a whopping 16 losses across competitions - Ten Hag's side are sixth in the Premier League - nine points off fourth-placed Aston Villa - but with a game in hand.

They exited Europe after finishing a dismal fourth in their UEFA Champions League group and also fell early in their EFL Cup title defence. However, the Red Devils beat Liverpool 4-3 at home in overtime to reach the FA Cup quarterfinal.

Nevertheless, barring an FA Cup triumph or an unlike top-four finish, Ten Hag could find himself in the chopping block this summer, but he won't have dearth of suitors. Daily Star (via Four Four Two) has reported that the Dutchman is on the shortlist of the aforementioned Bundesliga trio.

While Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is leaving at the end of the season, Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso could be on the move - possibly Liverpool - with his side on the cusp of a Bundesliga triumph.

Sebastian Hoeness' Stuttgart, meanwhile, are on course for a Champions League return and have a promising young squad, which could entice Ten Hag.

What's next for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have blown hot and cold this season, especially in the league - where they have had a whopping 11 losses, complicating their chances of a top-four finish.

However, Erik ten Hag's side are coming off a 2-0 Premier League home win over Everton in their last outing. Following the international break, they return to league action at Brentford on March 30.

The Red Devils won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Old Trafford in October, with midfielder Scott McTominay netting a stoppage-time brace to seal all three points.