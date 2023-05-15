Erling Haaland signs mega contract worth up to £2 million with leading fashion brand - Reports

According to Daily Mail, Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has signed a £2 million deal with fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana, the first fashion brand to snap up the Norwegian.

Haaland has been the Premier League's most in form star this season. He has scored 36 league goals, a record in a 38-game top-flight season. Hence, it's understandable why he has been tied down to such a long-term deal.

Apart from Dolce & Gabbana, PrettyLittleThings is also reportedly interested in ties with the prolific Manchester City superstar. While Haaland has met the company's founder in Dubai in his mansion, they're yet to reach an agreement.

A source, meanwhile, told the Daily Mail about Erling Haaland's deal with Dolce & Gabbana:

"He's the man of the moment. He's massive, and Dolce & Gabbana has got hold of him first. This is huge for them. He has brought their clothes to the forefront of his fans' minds, making them cool for young people."

Pep Guardiola backs Erling Haaland to shine against Real Madrid in UCL semifinals

Despite his rich vein of form this season, Erling Haaland drew a rare blank against Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals last week. The clash at Santiago Bernabeu on May 9 ended in a 1-1 draw.

That means there's everything to play for in the second leg at the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17). Pep Guardiola is counting on his prolific striker to get going against Madrid and eliminate the holders.

Following his team's Premier League win against Everton, Guardiola said (via GOAL):

"Congratulations to Rudiger, but Erling, we cannot forget, is 22, and it was the first time he has played in the semifinals of the Champions League. For the first time going to the Bernabeu, one of the biggest stages, against a top-class club with good defenders, midfielders and strikers, next time will be a little bit easier."

He added:

"If the team is able to play a little bit better in some departments in the way we are thinking for Wednesday, maybe it would be easier for him. In the end, it is what we are trying to do. He fought a lot and showed incredible commitment in what he had to do in Madrid. I am pretty sure he is ready, first for Sunday and then the next games."

Fans will keep a keen eye on whether Erling Haaland can shine in the highly anticipated Champions League semifinal second leg showdown as City eye their first continental treble.

