European giants dealt blow as top managerial target Zinedine Zidane prefers move to Manchester United - Reports

In a setback for Bayern Munich, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly prefers a move to Manchester United than the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarian giants will be without a manager at the end of the season, as the current tactician, Thomas Tuchel, is leaving this summer, with Bayern on the cusp of enduring a first trophyless season in more than a decade.

Tuchel's side, though, saw off Arsenal 1-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at home to book a semifinal date with 14-time winners Real Madrid, who eliminated holders Manchester City on penalties.

Meanwhile, United could also be looking for a new manager in the summer if Erik ten Hag endures a trophyless campaign, with the club all set to miss out on the UEFA Champions League next season.

Zidane, who ended his second Madrid stint in 2021, has been without a job since then. However, L'Equipe (as per Get Football News) has reported that the Frenchman is more keen to join United than Bayern due to his reservations about learning German and adapting to life in Bavaria.

That's despite the fact that Zidane would have a better chance of winning silverware at Bayern than with the Premier League giants.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are in the midst of an indifferent season. Languishing in seventh place in the Premier League with six games to go, the Red Devils are all set to miss out on the UEFA Champions League next season.

Having gone winless in their last four games - all in the league - United next take on Championship side Coventry City in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday (April 21) - as they seek to reach back-to-back finals in the cup competition.

Ten Hag's side finished a dismal last in their UEFA Champions League group to bow out of Europe, while their title defence in the EFL Cup ended early. United will fancy their chances of beating Coventry, despite losing their last meeting in the EFL Cup nearly two decades ago.

