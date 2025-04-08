European giants overtake Real Madrid and Liverpool in race to sign £50m rated PL star: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly usurped Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race for Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen. The 19-year-old has been with the Cherries since arriving from Juventus in the summer.

In 29 games across competitions, Huijsen has contributed two goals and one assist. All three goal contributions have come in 25 outings in the Premier League for aa Bournemouth side who are 10th in the standings with seven games to go.

Despite being contracted to the Cherries till 2030, Huijsen has attracted the attention of European bigwigs. As per TeamTalk (via GOAL), Bayern are now ahead of Premier League leaders Liverpool and La Liga heavyweights Los Blancos in the race for the Spaniard, who has a release clause of £50 million.

Ahead of the summer transfer window opening on June 1, Bayern are reportedly working on a five-year deal to lure Huijsen. However, it's pertinent to note that the teenager has previously said that it would be a dream for him to play for Madrid. Nevertheless, no club has made an offer for the Spaniard yet.

The Bavarians are bracing themselves for a summer of change, with club legend Thomas Muller set to depart and Leroy Sane - linked with Arsenal - likely to follow him out of Bavaria.

What's next for Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Liverpool are in the midst of a solid season under Arne Slot, who succeeded the legendary Jurgen Klopp at the start of the season. The former Feyenoord boss has taken the Reds to the Premier League summit and on the cusp of a first league title in five years.

After 31 games, the Reds are 11 points clear at the top as they seek their second Premier League title since their maiden triumph in the COVID-19-plagued 2019-20 season. Coming off a 3-2 league defeat at Fulham, they next take on West Ham United at home on Sunday (April 13), having been knocked out of both domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's hopes of a maiden continental treble suffered a blow with a 2-1 home loss at the weekend to Valencia, which sees them trail leaders Barcelona by four points with eight games remaining.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are in action at Arsenal on Tuesday (April 8) in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg. Next, Real Madrid take on Alaves away in the league on Sunday before hosting the Gunners on April 16.

