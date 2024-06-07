European giants ready to include Liverpool target in swap deal offer to sign Manchester United's Mason Greenwood - Reports

Juventus are reportedly contemplating including attacker Federico Chiesa, a Liverpool target, in a swap deal to sign Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood. The Englishman is back at Old Trafford after a season-long loan spell at Getafe.

Despite his decent returns - 10 goals and six assists in 36 games across competitions - Greenwood has no future at Old Trafford because of allegations of rape and coercive behaviour, for which he was arrested in January 2022.

Although the charges were lifted a year later, Greenwood was sent out on loan after fan backlash following the club's attempts to look to reintegrate him back in the first team. Things haven't changed a year later, and as per La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tribal Football), United are seeking €40 million to permanently sell off Greenwood.

Juve are looking to bring the price down, and to do so, they are planning for a cash and swap deal involving Chelsea trainee Samuel Iling-Junor. The Bianconeri are also contemplating including Chiesa in the deal, with the Euro 2020 winner apparently seeking a change of scenery.

Despite the 26-year-old having a contract till 2025, he's seemingly not in the club's plans next season. Hence, Chiesa could be shipped off this summer following Italy's title defence at Euro 2024.

How has Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood fared against Liverpool?

Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood

Manchester United's on-loan attacker Mason Greenwood has had five appearances across Liverpool, providing two goal contributions - a goal and an assist.

Both goal contributions came in the Red Devils' 3-2 FA Cup win at home to the Reds in the 2020-21 season. After Mohamed Salah had given Jurgen Klopp's side the lead inside 18 minutes, Greenwood restored parity eight minutes later.

The goalscorer then turned provider, setting up Rashford to put the hosts 2-1 up three minutes after the break. After Salah scored his second of the game to restore parity just before the hour mark, Bruno Fernandes scored the winner 12 minutes from time.

In four Premier League meetings with Liverpool, though, Greenwood hasn't scored, with United going winless, losing three.