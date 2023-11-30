European giants ready to sign 2 Manchester United outcasts in a double deal in January - Reports

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly planning a double swoop of Manchester United outcasts Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho when the transfer window reopens in January.

Van de Beek, 26, has played just twice this season and is clearly down the pecking order under compatriot Erik ten Hag. He has a contract till 2026 but has been told by the club (as per teamTALK) that he's free to leave.

The Dutchman has had an underwhelming spell at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax in 2020, failing to become a first-team regular due to a combination of poor form and injuries. In 62 appearances across competitions, he has two goals and as many assists.

Meanwhile, Sancho, 23, finds himself on the cusp of an exit due to a public fallout with Ten Hag earlier this season over his reported attitude in training. With an apology not forthcoming from the player, the Englishman finds himself banished from the first-team environment.

As per teamTALK, the Bianconeri are planning to snap up both Sancho and Van de Beek. They're planning a £30 million swoop for Sancho and a loan deal with an obligation to buy for Van de Beek.

It's pertinent to note that the Dutchman nearly left last summer, but talks with Real Sociedad broke down, as the Spanish side wanted a loan-to-buy deal, but United insisted on an outright purchase.

Manchester United's UEFA Champions League hopes in the balance

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United's underwhelming season continued on Wednesday (November 29) as they twice frittered away a two-goal advantage in a damaging 3-3 UEFA Champions League draw at Galatasaray.

The visitors burst into a two-goal lead after 18 minutes, thanks to Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes and also led 3-1. However, two errors from goalkeeper Andre Onana meant that Galatasaray fought back to force a share of the spoils.

The draw means the Red Devils no longer have their destiny in their own hands. With four points from five games, Ten Hag's side are a point behind both Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen.

Even if United beat group winners Bayern Munich at home on matchday six, anything but a draw in the Galatasaray-Copenhagen game will knock the Red Devils out of contention.