European giants in talks with Barcelona for summer transfer of unhappy player - Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly locked in negotiations with Barcelona for Franck Kessie's services in the summer.

Kessie, 26, has failed to cement a first-team place at the Camp Nou since arriving on a free transfer from AC Milan earlier this summer. With Gavi and Pedri preferred as regular starters, he has started only seven games across competitions this season, scoring just twice

A tenacious presence at the heart of midfield, the Ivorian was a crucial starter for the Rossoneri during his five-year stint in Milan. He netted 37 goals and laid out 16 assists in 223 appearances for Stefano Pioli's side, helping them win the 2021-22 Serie A.

— @TheAthleticFC There is a feeling within Barça that Kessie will never become a very important player at the club. There is a feeling within Barça that Kessie will never become a very important player at the club.— @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/DYVKbi3n7N

According to reports, Inter Milan are continuing talks with Barcelona over a potential swap deal involving Kessie and Marcelo Brozovic. Both La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport have claimed that Kessie expected to have more game time at the Camp Nou, but that hasn't happened so far.

Kessie, who has a contract till June 2026 with the Blaugrana, is said to be open to a return to Serie A, as per Il Corriere dello Sport. Meanwhile, Inter president Steven Zhang has promised manager Simone Inzaghi a midfielder ahead of the new season, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport. Kessie would be the ideal candidate for the profile.

He has registered two goals and three assists in just 878 minutes of first-team action for Barcelona this season.

Meanwhile, Brozovic could step into Sergio Busquets' shoes, as both boast similar characteristics as a defensive midfielder. Busquets is expected to end his 15-year stint at his boyhood club at the end of the season, with a host of American and Saudi clubs after his signature.

According to SPORT, Barcelona are prepared to sit down with Jorge Mendes in the coming weeks to discuss the terms of Alejandro Balde's new deal. While both parties are in favour of an extension till June 2027, a final agreement is likely to take some time.

Balde, who is in the final 16 months of his deal at the Camp Nou, is said to be seeking a salary on a similar scale to that of Gavi and Ronald Araujo. However, with both player and agent keen to continue at the La Liga leaders, there're no alarms over his future.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a breakout star for the Blaugrana this season. He has usurped veteran Jordi Alba as the club's first-choice left-back, starting 18 games so far.

