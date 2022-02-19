Everton manager Frank Lampard seeking loan move for Chelsea midfielder - Reports

Everton manager Frank Lampard has reportedly contacted his former employer Chelsea for bringing Conor Gallagher to Goodison Park on loan.

TeamTalk has reported that the Everton boss is targeting the Blues midfielder, who is out on loan at Premier League side Crystal Palace this season. Lampard wants to have Everton at the front of the queue if the Blues loan out the 23-year-old again next season.

[via Frank Lampard has already spoken to #Chelsea about his interest in signing Conor Gallagher on loan. The former Blues boss is 'keen' to ensure Everton are at the front of the queue should they allow him to leave on loan again.[via @TEAMtalk Frank Lampard has already spoken to #Chelsea about his interest in signing Conor Gallagher on loan. The former Blues boss is 'keen' to ensure Everton are at the front of the queue should they allow him to leave on loan again.[via @TEAMtalk]

Gallagher has enjoyed a magnificent spell at Palace this season, registering seven goals and five assists in 24 appearances across competitions. The Chelsea academy product's impressive form has even seen him pick up his first international cap for England.

Thomas Tuchel's side are reportedly not considering selling the talent, who many believe, is a future star at the club. However, the Blues are pondering whether to keep the player at the club next season. The west London outfit have been targeting West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouaméni.

However, Gallagher's form this season and the talent they already possess in midfield (N'Golo Kane, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic) means Tuchel might not need immediate midfield reinforcements.

Gallagher has been a revelation at the Eagles, where not only his attacking contributions but his defensive work also has drawn acclaim.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea connection could see Gallagher at Everton

Frank Lampard is a Stamford Bridge legend.

Chelsea and Lampard have a storied history. The former England international is a Blues legend. He has won three Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge, having made 648 appearances.

Lampard was appointed the club's manager in June 2019. That had many Blues fans dreaming of achieving the same success which Lampard had at Stamford Bridge as a player.

Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher played down comparisons to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard following his goal in "I can't be compared to someone like that!" 🥵Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher played down comparisons to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard following his goal in #CPFC 's draw at Brighton "I can't be compared to someone like that!" 🥵Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher played down comparisons to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard following his goal in #CPFC's draw at Brighton 🌟 https://t.co/4MYht64bmO

Unfortunately, things didn't pan out that way, and he was dismissed in January 2021.

Nevertheless, the Blues and Lampard hold each other in high regard. It is the history between the two that could benefit Everton should the Stamford Bridge side look to loan out Gallagher once again.

Lampard has proven his ability to develop talent, which was evident in his work with current Blues star Mason Mount at Derby County and then at Chelsea. The Blues will hope their former player to do the same with Gallagher if he joins the Merseyside outfit.

