Everton manager Frank Lampard wants 19-year-old Chelsea talent at Goodison Park next season - Reports

Everton manager Frank Lampard is eyeing a loan move for Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill next season. The Blues legend had taken Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori on loan while he was at Derby County and helped them evolve into world-class players.

The Sun claims Lampard wants to do something similar with Colwill and take the young defender to Goodison Park next season. The youngster has impressed during his loan spell at Huddersfield, catching the attention of many clubs.

Everton are the latest to join the race, but there are chances of Colwill not moving out on loan next summer. That's because the Blues are rebuilding their backline and could opt to keep the defender if they fail to land their top targets.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Everton are plotting a move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill, 19, who has spent this season on loan at Huddersfield. #CFC Everton are plotting a move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill, 19, who has spent this season on loan at Huddersfield. #EFC 🚨 Everton are plotting a move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill, 19, who has spent this season on loan at Huddersfield. #EFC 🔵⚪ #CFC https://t.co/cEYo09KOln

Colwill has trained under Tuchel and spoke highly of the German manager at the start of the season. He said:

"It was a big step up from the under-23s; the intensity was a joke if I'm honest. Everyone is one or two touch. It looks so easy for them. Thomas Tuchel spoke to me, and he was really humble; that was quite a calming feeling. I feel it helped me loads, as when I came here (to Huddersfield) for pre-season, I felt ready."

Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill branded 'best at his age'

Levi Colwill is at Huddersfield this season, helping them reach the playoff final. They take on Luton Town for a place in the Premier League next season.

Earlier this season, GOAL caught up with Leigh Bromby, head of football operations at Huddersfield. He branded the loanee as the 'best player at his age', saying:

"He has been excellent and is not only a credit to himself but Chelsea, with the way they work with players and prepare them. The way he has fit into the dressing room has been unbelievable. The players and staff really like him and love working with him."

Bromby continued:

"He's looking to improve and working to get better. Talent-wise, for his age, he is the best I've seen when I've either been playing or coaching. The chances, for me, are so high that he will go back and play for Chelsea and England."

Chelsea are set to lose Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, as their contracts expire. Colwill is touted to be one of the players who could take their place in the team next season.

