Everton to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus - Reports

Everton are reportedly set to make a 'concrete proposal' to Juventus for the services of Adrien Rabiot. The midfielder has failed to live up to expectations at Juventus and could be considered surplus to requirements in Turin as the club looks to undergo a squad revamp.

According to Tuttosport, Everton are showing 'unwavering interest' in Rabiot. The French midfielder was a favourite of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti when the Italian was at the helm of PSG. Ancelotti promoted Rabiot from the PSG youth academy to the first team when he was manager of the French giants.

Adrien Rabiot joined Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 after being courted by a number of Europe's top clubs. The Frenchman took time to settle in Turin but soon became a regular under former Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri.

Rabiot has made 35 appearances for Juventus under new boss Andrea Pirlo. But the Italian manager is frustrated with the player's lack of consistency and effort.

It is believed Juventus could be open to the idea of selling Rabiot in the summer to raise funds for new signings. If that happens, it would be good news for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.

Everton are undergoing a revolution under the Italian tactician. The Merseyside club signed many top quality players such as James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure last summer to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe.

They are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table. Carlo Ancelotti's side are just two points behind Tottenham Hotspur in sixth place and five points off the Champions League places.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti and the Everton hierarchy have commenced making plans for the summer as they look to fight for the Champions League places next season.

In this regard, the Toffees have turned to Adrien Rabiot of Juventus, as the Frenchman could reportedly be available for as little as €20 million.

Juventus could sign Moise Kean in a swap deal with Everton

Juventus vs Benevento Calcio - Serie A

Juventus will look to sell or loan out fringe players or ones who do not fit into Andrea Pirlo's plans for the club.

Adrien Rabiot could become surplus to requirements at Juventus, as Pirlo continues to show faith in the likes of Weston McKennie and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Juventus are reportedly keen to sign a forward this summer and have been tracking former Binaconeri Moise Kean. The Italian forward has been in impressive goal-scoring form while on loan at PSG this season. He will return to Everton in the summer once his loan spell ends.

Juventus will look to pull off a swap-deal with Everton that would see them get Moise Kean in exchange for Adrien Rabiot and some cash.