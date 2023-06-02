Serge Gnabry is reportedly open to rejoining Arsenal in the summer. The Bayern Munich star wants to come back, as he has unfinished business at Emirates.

As per Football London, Gnabry has set sights on heading back to the Premier League and has given Mikel Arteta the green signal to get the deal done.

The report adds that Arsenal are keen on adding a forward this summer and would be happy to welcome back the Bayern Munich star. The German champions are also open to letting him leav,e as Thomas Tuchel eyes a reshuffle.

Gnabry was linked with a move in 2022, but he ended up penning a new deal at the Allianz Arena instead, telling Bayern's website:

"I thought a lot about what I wanted as a player for the next few years – and came to the conclusion: I want to stay at Bayern, win everything here again and experience something – above all the Champions League again."

He added:

"Celebrating titles, but this time with our fans. It’s something special because I can play here with my friends at the highest level. I certainly wouldn’t experience that at any other club.

"I want to experience great moments here again – and not somewhere else. The hunger for big titles doesn’t go away."

Gnabry has been doing well at Bayern Munich since moving from Arsenal. He has played 218 games for the Bundesliga side and scored 81 times and assisting 51.

Why did Serge Gnabry leave Arsenal for Bayern Munich?

Serge Gnabry has said that he left Arsenal for Bayern Munich, as he wanted to prove himself. The infamous loan spell at West Bromwich Albion got him angry and he decided it was time for him to head back to Germany and kickstart his career.

He wrote in his Players' Tribune article:

"When you’re a footballer, all you want to do is play. Maybe people don’t understand how deeply we feel it. When you can’t play, it’s like time is frozen. In fact, these last two months under quarantine have been like a flashback for me.

"To fight through everything like I did and then to sign for Bayern and prove myself under so much pressure to win, and be playing Champions League football … you’re on top of the world, and then … poof. Gone."

Gnabry played 18 games for Arsenal before he left the club. He scored just once but had 12 goals in 38 games for the U21 side.

Arsenal have been looking for a backup to Bukayo Saka, as per Football London. The Gunners were linked with Marco Asensio by El Nacional, but the Spaniard is set to join PSG when his Real Madrid contract expires this summer.

